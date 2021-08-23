TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 34.3% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 156.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.39. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.