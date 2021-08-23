Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08

Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.52.
Telstra Company Profile
