Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 889,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 151.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

