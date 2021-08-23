Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target Lowered to $530.00 at Mizuho

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $650.00 to $530.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCEHY. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $60.18 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $56.06 on Thursday. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a market cap of $538.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

