Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $203.33

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 203.33 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.29), with a volume of 5150822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50 ($3.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £19.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.86.

In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 44,087 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Also, insider John Allan purchased 20,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,405.80). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,087 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,662.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

