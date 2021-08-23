Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $203.33

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 203.33 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.29), with a volume of 5150822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50 ($3.22).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The stock has a market cap of £19.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.86.
About Tesco (LON:TSCO)
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.
