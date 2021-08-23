Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $26.04 on Monday, reaching $706.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,219,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,400,658. The stock has a market cap of $699.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.27, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $667.88. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

