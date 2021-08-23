The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.54. 386,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,709,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.