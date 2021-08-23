The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Clorox by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $170.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

