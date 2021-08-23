The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSP opened at $17.76 on Monday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

