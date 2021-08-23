The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $360.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.64.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $330.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.12. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,914 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

