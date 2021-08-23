The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $383.00 at Berenberg Bank

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from $327.00 to $383.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.70.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $330.18 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $200.56 and a 1 year high of $336.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

