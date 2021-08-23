The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.18). The Lovesac reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOVE. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $781,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOVE traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,103. The stock has a market cap of $815.13 million, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.