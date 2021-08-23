The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.37.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.