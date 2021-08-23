The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $87.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. The TJX Companies traded as high as $75.77 and last traded at $75.48, with a volume of 80273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.04.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

