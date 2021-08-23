The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after acquiring an additional 381,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,374,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $322.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

