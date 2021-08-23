The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 200.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 617.3% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.72. 465,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760,813. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

