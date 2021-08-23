Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE THR opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $547.96 million, a PE ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

