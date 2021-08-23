Tidal Finance Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $330,095.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

