TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Down 1.5%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.05. 1,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 420,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get TIM alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 289.5% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after buying an additional 2,898,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 707.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $8,164,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 217,187.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 540,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the second quarter valued at $3,925,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.