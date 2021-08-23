TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report $887.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $874.20 million. TopBuild posted sales of $697.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.38.

Shares of BLD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,441. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.93. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

