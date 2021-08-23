Tornado Reaches Market Cap of $366,020.83 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.00 or 0.00122933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $366,020.83 and approximately $203,653.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00131916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00160924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.84 or 0.99721119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.00 or 0.01015662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.14 or 0.06682632 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

