Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 81.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,833. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

