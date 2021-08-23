Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Traeger has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

