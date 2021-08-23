Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.34). Translate Bio posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,751. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.95.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.