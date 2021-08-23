Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.34). Translate Bio posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Translate Bio.
Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,751. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.95.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.
