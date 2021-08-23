Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Holdings Increased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

TNL traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $50.28. 6,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,176. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $108,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

