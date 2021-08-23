Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $2,247,725.70 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 25,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $2,247,725.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TRMB stock opened at $90.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $90.76. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

