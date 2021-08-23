Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) vs. Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Critical Survey

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trimble and Autoscope Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.15 billion 7.24 $389.90 million $1.97 45.98 Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.78 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Autoscope Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Trimble has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trimble and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 2 4 0 2.67 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trimble currently has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential downside of 27.88%. Given Trimble’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 15.01% 15.69% 8.33% Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67%

Summary

Trimble beats Autoscope Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions. This segment also provides manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. The Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions, including route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution under Trimble brand name. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

