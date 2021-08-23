Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 82.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,053,352 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $15,180,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $17,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX opened at $18.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.57. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.