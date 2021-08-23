tru Independence LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Comerica comprises 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comerica worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,721. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.