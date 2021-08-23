tru Independence LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after buying an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,835,000 after purchasing an additional 940,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.60. 37,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

