tru Independence LLC Purchases 2,436 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

tru Independence LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.46. 25,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.