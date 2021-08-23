tru Independence LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.11. 313,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.95. The stock has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

