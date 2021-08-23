tru Independence LLC Sells 549 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.45. 988,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,159,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

