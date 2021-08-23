tru Independence LLC Takes $183,000 Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SUSB remained flat at $$26.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,446. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.