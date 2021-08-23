Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.11. 166,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

