TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.