Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 200.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at $6,889,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 462.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 208,457 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUP opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

