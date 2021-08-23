Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down to $39.95

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.95, but opened at $38.10. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 458,446 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 275,622 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 140,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

