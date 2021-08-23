UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FOJCY opened at $5.85 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.