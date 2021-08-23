UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FOJCY opened at $5.85 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

