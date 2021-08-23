uCloudlink Group (UCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is set to release its Q2 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UCL stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $169.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

