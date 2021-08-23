UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Shares of UFPT opened at $65.00 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $489.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

