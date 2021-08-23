Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $386.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.29.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $375.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,623. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $374.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

