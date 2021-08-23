Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $386.00 to $405.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $376.00 and last traded at $375.21, with a volume of 3230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.77.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.29.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,916.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 614.0% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

