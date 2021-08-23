UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.57 Million

Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce sales of $321.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.10 million and the highest is $328.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $304.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

UMBF stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $91.23. 112,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $99.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,387 shares of company stock worth $892,269 over the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in UMB Financial by 313.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after buying an additional 338,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 216.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 238,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

