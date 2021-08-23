Unification (FUND) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Unification has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $53,424.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00824790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars.

