UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells $14,175.00 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP William Masters Ross sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $14,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.85. 35,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,281. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.32.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.