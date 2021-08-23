Unisocks (SOCKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $199,566.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $39.18 million and $199,566.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $129,748.44 or 2.63497911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00051167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.33 or 0.00825184 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.