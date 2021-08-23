United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.00. 2,231,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,613. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

