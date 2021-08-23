United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI traded up $8.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.33. 7,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,813. United Rentals has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.45.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

