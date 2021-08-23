Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED opened at $203.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.95. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.